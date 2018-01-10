News

North Korea says nuclear program talks would dent inter-Korean ties

Reuters
Reuters /

SEOUL (Reuters) - The discussion of North Korea's nuclear program and its weapons arsenal, which is solely aimed at the United States, would negatively impact inter-Korean ties, a North Korean official said on Tuesday while finishing up talks with the South.

"North Korea's weapons are only aimed at the United States, not our brethren, China or Russia," said Ri Son Gwon, head of North Korea's delegation at the first inter-Korean talks in more than two years.
Ri added that Pyongyang's nuclear program was not an issue between North and South Korea.

(Reporting by Christine Kim and Soyoung Kim; editing by John Stonestreet; Editing by)

