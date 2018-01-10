Factbox: How Altice built its business through series of deals

(Reuters) - Telecoms and cable group Altice NV <ATCA.AS> <ATUS.N> is separating its U.S. and European operations to try to reassure investors alarmed by its high debt and low revenue generation, especially in its core French telecoms business.

Below is a list of some of companies Altice has acquired in recent years and which had contributed to Altice gradually building up debts of around 50 billion euros ($59.6 billion).

SFR (2014-2015):

Acquired by Altice for around 14 billion euros. Funded by debt, equity and cash.

PT PORTUGAL (2014):

Agreed a 7.4 billion euro deal in December 2014 with Brazil's Oi <OIBR4.SA> to acquire sole control of PT Portugal. Funded by debt and cash.

SUDDENLINK (2015):

Bought U.S. regional cable company Suddenlink for $9.1 billion. Deal financed by debt and cash.

CABLEVISION (2015):

Bought U.S.-based Cablevision for $17.7 billion. Total debt financing of the deal stood at $14.5 billion, combined with debt from Cablevision.

MEDIA CAPITAL (2017):

440 million euro deal to buy Portugal's Media Capital, the owner of the country's largest television channel, from Spain's Prisa <PRS.MC>.

The transaction still needs to get approval by local competition authorities.

($1 = 0.8384 euros)

