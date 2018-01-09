News

Facebook, Sony/ATV sign music licence deal

AAP /

Sony/ATV has signed a licensing agreement with Facebook Inc that will allow the social media platform's users to upload and share videos from the music publishing company's catalog on Facebook and Instagram.

The multi-year deal will allow artists associated with Sony/ATV -- whose catalogue includes Bob Dylan, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran -- to earn royalties from the use of their music on the social media platforms.

Facebook's deal with Sony/ATV follows a similar deal with Universal Music Group in December, to retain users and attract advertisers.

