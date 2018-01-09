News

Samsung Electronics says fourth-quarter operating profit likely up 64 percent

Reuters
Reuters /

SEOUL (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd <005930.KS> said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter operating profit likely rose 64 percent from a year earlier, falling short of market expectations.

Samsung said its October-December profit was likely 15.1 trillion won ($14.14 billion), compared with an average forecast of 15.9 trillion won from a Thomson Reuters survey of 17 analysts.

Revenue was estimated to have increased 24 percent to 66 trillion won, Samsung said in a regulatory filing.

The South Korean company did not elaborate on its performance and will disclose detailed earnings in late January.




(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

