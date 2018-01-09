Woman dies from flesh-eating virus after eating oysters

The partner of a woman who died after consuming raw oysters and contracting flesh-eating bacteria is desperately trying to make sure no one else suffers the same fate.

Jeanette LeBlanc was on a trip to Louisiana with her wife, Vicki Bergquist, when she shucked and ate about two dozen oysters.

What first looked like a small allergic reaction quickly turned into something far more severe.

“About 36 hours later she started having extreme respiratory distress, had a rash on her legs and everything,” Ms Bergquist told KLFY.

Doctors informed the 55-year-old Texan resident that she had contracted vibriosis.

“It's flesh-eating bacteria. She had severe wounds on her legs from that bacteria,” Ms Bergquist added.

After a grueling 21-day battle, Ms LeBlanc died on October 15, 2017.

Her heartbroken friends and family are now trying to raise awareness about the dangers of the flesh-eating bacteria.

“If they really knew what could happen to them and they could literally die within 48, 36 hours of eating raw oysters, is it really worth it?” her friend Karen Bowers added.

Just months earlier, a Mississippi woman died after she and her husband ate contaminated shellfish.

Already stricken with leukaemia, Jane Cunningham was rushed to hospital where doctors amputated both legs and one of her arms in the hope of stopping the infection.

The drastic measures were not enough to save her though.

The best way to avoid risk of infection is cooking the crustaceans, as raw or undercooked seafood increases the possibility of contracting the bacteria.

The prevalence of the bacteria is increasing due to warmer ocean temperatures as a result of climate change.