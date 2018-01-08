Factbox: Key winners for the 2018 Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 2018 Golden Globe Awards, chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were handed out at a gala dinner in Beverly Hills on Sunday, hosted by U.S. comedian Seth Meyers.

Following is a list of film and television winners in key categories:

BEST DRAMA

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

"Lady Bird"

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Gary Oldman - "Darkest Hour"

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Frances McDormand - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

James Franco - "The Disaster Artist"

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Saoirse Ronan - "Lady Bird"

BEST DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro - "The Shape of Water"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sam Rockwell - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Allison Janney - "I, Tonya"

BEST ANIMATED FILM

"Coco"

BEST FOREIGN FILM

"In the Fade" - Germany/France

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"This Is Me" - "The Greatest Showman"

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES

"The Handmaid's Tale"

BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown - "This Is Us"

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA

Elisabeth Moss - "The Handmaid's Tale"

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Aziz Ansari - "Master of None"

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

"Big Little Lies" - HBO

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant)