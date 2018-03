MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov called on Washington on Friday not to spoil the opportunity for dialogue between Seoul and Pyongyang, news agency TASS said.

"Other participants in this drama should show as much carefulness, balance and restraint as possible," the deputy minister said, after North and South Korea agreed on Friday to hold official talks next week, the first in more than two years.



(writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Christian Lowe)