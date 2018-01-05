Teens 'offer homeless man Nando's meal before walking away laughing'

A group of teenage girls have been accused of tormenting a homeless man by promising to buy him a meal at Nando's, only run away laughing and leave him without any food.

A customer in the restaurant in Woolwich, southeast London, was in disbelief when the three teens began filming the man as they told him they were going to purchase his dinner.

Sally Cudmore photographed the girls standing outside the restaurant and claimed they were laughing at what had just transpired.

"Three loud girls came storming in with there cameras filming and taking pics of a homeless man strolling along behind," she wrote alongside the photo.

"And they were saying 'we are going to pay for your dinner and buy you Nando's.

"They told the man to sit down and the three girls went to the counter and was talking to the staff.

"The man looked so upset and apologised to the workers. The girls were outside recording him and laughing hysterically while recording him as he was walking out.

"They had no intention of ordering him any food. Instead they followed him, laughing and terrorising him."

Girls says they were being harassed by man

But when Ms Cudmore's post began to gain traction online, a Facebook user claiming to be one the girls pictured hit back at Ms Cudmore's accusations.

She said the ploy to buy him food was an attempt to get rid of the man as he wouldn't leave them alone after they bought him a drink.

"I told him to leave me alone and my friends and he started telling my friend how he would do things to her," she wrote.

"So I walked into Nando's up to the bar and told the man we are pretending to order food, so the man leaves us alone and the man on the counter went along with it.

"He shouldn't of spoke to us the way he did, we offered to buy him food but it wasn't good enough then he started talking inappropriately."

Ms Cudmore was quick to condemn the teenager's excuse, saying the homeless man was visibly upset when he approached the counter to find out there was no food.

"You wasn't scared, I would have been the first to help if that was the case. You was bullying and taking the mickey out of a homeless man," Ms Cudmore added.