Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Jan 4) - Dow, North Korea, Voter Identification

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.



@realDonaldTrump :



- Many mostly Democrat States refused to hand over data from the 2016 Election to the Commission On Voter Fraud. They fought hard that the Commission not see their records or methods because they know that many people are voting illegally. System is rigged, must go to Voter I.D. [0602 EST]



- As Americans, you need identification, sometimes in a very strong and accurate form, for almost everything you do.....except when it comes to the most important thing, VOTING for the people that run your country. Push hard for Voter Identification! [0611 EST]



- With all of the failed "experts" weighing in, does anybody really believe that talks and dialogue would be going on between North and South Korea right now if I wasn’t firm, strong and willing to commit our total "might" against the North. Fools, but talks are a good thing! [0632 EST]



- So beautiful....Show this picture to the NFL players who still kneel! [0637 EST]



- Dow just crashes through 25,000. Congrats! Big cuts in unnecessary regulations continuing. [1048 EST]





-- Source link: (http://bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (http://bit.ly/2jpEXYR)



(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)