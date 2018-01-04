News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Internet baffled by what started wild road rage bust up
WATCH: Social media users baffled by four-person road rage bust up

Trump welcomes possible talks between North Korea and South Korea

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Potential talks between North Korea and South Korea are "a good thing", U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday in a post on Twitter in which he also took credit for any dialogue after Seoul and Pyongyang this week signaled willingness to speak.

"Does anybody really believe that talks and dialogue would be going on between North and South Korea right now if I wasn’t firm, strong and willing to commit our total 'might' against the North," Trump tweeted, adding that "talks are a good thing!"

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Back To Top