News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Driver asks friend to 'hold his smokes' during 4WD rescue
Driver's very relaxed attitude to sinking 4WD divides opinion

Iran army ready to help quell unrest if needed: commander

Reuters
Reuters /

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's army chief said on Thursday police forces had already quelled anti-government unrest but that his troops were ready to intervene if needed, state media reported.

"Although this blind sedition was so small that a portion of the police force was able to nip it in the bud... you can rest assured that your comrades in the Islamic Republic's army would be ready to confront the dupes of the Great Satan (United States)," Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Michael Georgy and Gareth Jones)

Back To Top