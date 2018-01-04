News

Trump says Iranians will see U.S. support at 'appropriate time'

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States would throw its support behind those protesting in Iran at an "appropriate time," his latest in a string of tweets since anti-government protests erupted last week against Tehran.

"Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government. You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

