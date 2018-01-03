News

Macron asks Rouhani to show restraint, minister's visit postponed

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron urged his Iranian counterpart in a phone call on Tuesday to show restraint in dealing with protests, Macron’s office said in a statement.

The statement said Macron had expressed his concern to President Hassan Rouhani over the number of casualties in the six-day-old protests, and told him that freedom of speech and protest must be respected.
Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian’s planned trip to Tehran later this week was also postponed to a future date, the French presidency said.
Iranian media said Rouhani had asked France to act against Mujahideen exiles working against the Iranian establishment from Paris.


(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Geert De Clercq and Kevin Liffey)

