Police hunt criminal with distinct face tattoo

A manhunt is underway in New Zealand for a violent fugitive with a distinctive face tattoo.
Police are searching for Matthew McRae, who has the word Nomad tattooed across his face. Flames are tattooed on his neck.
The 19-year-old is understood to be in the Masterton area of New Zealand’s North Island, northeast of Wellington.
He has links throughout the Wellington and Hutt Valley areas.
McRae has a criminal history of violent and vehicle-related offending and should not be approached.