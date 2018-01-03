Police hunt criminal with distinct face tattoo

A manhunt is underway in New Zealand for a violent fugitive with a distinctive face tattoo.

Police are searching for Matthew McRae, who has the word Nomad tattooed across his face. Flames are tattooed on his neck.

The 19-year-old is understood to be in the Masterton area of New Zealand’s North Island, northeast of Wellington.

He has links throughout the Wellington and Hutt Valley areas.

McRae has a criminal history of violent and vehicle-related offending and should not be approached.