White House calls on Iran to respect citizens' rights amid rallies

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday called for Iran's leadership to respect its citizens' right to demonstrate after a sixth day of protests that brought riot police out in force in several cities.

"The United States supports the Iranian people and calls on the regime to respect its citizens' basic rights to peacefully express their desire for change," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

