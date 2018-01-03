News

Trump eyes potential talks between North Korea, South Korea

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said possible talks between North Korea and South Korea held mixed potential, while sanctions were beginning to take a toll on Pyongyang amid tensions over its nuclear and missile programs.

"Sanctions and 'other' pressures are beginning to have a big impact on North Korea. Soldiers are dangerously fleeing to South Korea," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.
"Rocket man now wants to talk to South Korea for first time. Perhaps that is good news, perhaps not - we will see!" Trump added in reference to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

