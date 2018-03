LONDON (Reuters) - Videos posted on social media on Saturday showed two young Iranian men lying motionless on the ground and covered with blood and a voiceover said they had been shot dead by police.

It said security forces fired on protesters in the western town of Dorud and killed at least two. Other protesters in the same video were chanting, "I will kill whoever killed my brother!"



(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by Mark Heinrich)