CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir has announced a 6-month state of emergency in the states of Kassala and North Kurdufan, government news agency SUNA said on Saturday.

The move is part of ongoing disarmament campaigns which started near Darfur and Blue Nile in October.



(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; writing by Nadine Awadalla; editing by Jason Neely)