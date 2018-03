DUBAI (Reuters) - Police forces intervened on Friday to disperse protesters shouting anti-government slogans in Iran's western city of Kermanshah, a day after similar protests in the country's northeast, the semi-official news agency Fars reported.

Fars said about 300 demonstrators shouted slogans including "Political prisoners should be freed" and "Freedom or death", and destroyed public property.



(Reporting by Dubai newsroom, Editing by William Maclean)