Woman accused of getting drunk on first date and ruining almost $2m of lawyer's art

First dates can be awkward enough, so causing almost $2 million damage to a rare art collection isn't going to help the likelihood of a second date.

Lindy Lou Layman, 29, was arrested Saturday on criminal mischief charges after her date with Anthony Buzbee.

Authorities say the intoxicated Dallas woman, who was on a first date with the prominent Houston trial lawyer, damaged his art collection including two Andy Warhol paintings.

The 29-year-old woman had become "heavily intoxicated" while at Mr Buzbee's home in the city of Houston, according to a prosecutor's account in court.

The original charging document said she was arrested for causing more than $380,000 damage to Mr Buzbee's art collection.

But in court documents the two Andy Warhol paintings were valued at US$500,000 each. The total cost of the damage was almost $2 million.

Mr Buzbee had called Ms Layman an Uber, but Layman went back into Buzbee's home and shouted, "I'm not leaving", the prosecutor told a judge.

After walking back into Mr Buzbee's mansion, Ms Layman allegedly poured wine on three paintings before tearing them down, and threw two abstract sculptures across the room, shattering them, according to prosecutors.

Mr Layman was arrested a little after midnight on Saturday and charged with a felony count of criminal mischief.

She posted $30,000 bail on Christmas Day and was expected back in court on Friday.