Teens charged with murder after 'tossed' sandbag kills passenger on highway

Four teenagers were charged with murder on Wednesday, accused of tossing a sandbag from a highway overpass in the US that killed a passenger in a car last week.

A 13-year-old and three 14-year-olds from Ohio were arraigned on charges of murder and vehicular vandalism in Lucas County Juvenile Court, according to Lori Olender, deputy chief of the juvenile division in the county prosecutor's office.

Authorities initially charged the teenage boys with felonious assault but he murder charge was added after the passenger, 22-year-old father Marquise Byrd, died of his injuries last Friday.

Toledo police said Byrd was struck by a construction sandbag that crashed through the windscreen of the car in which he was a front seat passenger as it traveled through Toledo on Interstate 75.

"Detectives determined the falling sandbag was not an accident, but a deliberate act and probable cause to charge the juveniles was established," police said in a statement.

"There were statements made by these youths admitting that they were throwing rocks," Olender said.

“The sandbag that we know was thrown did cause the death of the victim.”

The youths have been in custody since the December 9, there next hearing is for January 4.

