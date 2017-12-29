News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
How a family saved a little boy trapped in a house fire that killed three others

Turkey says lifting restrictions on visa services for U.S. citizens

Reuters
Reuters /

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Turkish Embassy in Washington said on Thursday it had lifted restrictions on visa services for U.S. citizens, responding to a move by the U.S. Embassy in Ankara to end a months-long visa row between the NATO allies.

Earlier on Thursday, the U.S. Embassy had said it would resume all visa services after Turkey had fulfilled high-level assurances on detained local U.S. Embassy personnel. The Turkish Embassy, however, said it had provided no such assurances.
"Despite having been addressed earlier, we do not find it right for the United States to claim it had received assurances from Turkey and misinform U.S. and Turkish publics," the Turkish Embassy said in a statement, adding it had serious concerns regarding the cases of Turkish nationals in the United States.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu, editing by Larry King)

Back To Top