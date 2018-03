FRANKFURT (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG <ICAG.L> is negotiating exclusively with Niki's insolvency administrator to take over the collapsed Austrian airline, a source close to the process said on Thursday.

"IAG is the last remaining bidder and is still negotiating now," the person said, adding that the company had put in the highest offer - a double-digit million-euro amount.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Tom Sims)