News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

South Africa's top court to rule on Zuma impeachment motion Friday

Reuters
Reuters /

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's top court will rule on Friday on a bid to compel parliament to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Jacob Zuma over a scandal related to state-funded upgrades to his private home, local media reported on Thursday.

The Constitutional Court reserved judgment on the matter in September after opposition parties submitted the application in the wake of a ruling that Zuma failed to uphold the constitution for not abiding by a watchdog's finding that he repay some of the public money spent on his sprawling rural home.

(Reporting by Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

Back To Top