'How dumb are these people?' Perth mobile phone store's 'good deed' slammed

Yahoo7 News /

A mobile phone store’s attempt at a good deed after finding a lost credit card has backfired immediately.

The Perth phone kiosk had nothing but good intentions when they put the credit card out on full display in the hope that the owner would recognise it.

What they had failed to do was block out any of the numbers on the front or back of the card.

“This is so phenomenally stupid on the shop's part… glass cabinet and you can see the three digit number on the back,”one shopper wrote after discovering the card.

The credit card was put on full display through the glass cabinet. Source: Facebook

Even the three digits on the back of the card were visible. Source: Facebook

“Even my young son said block out the number before you post it.

“Hope he’s cancelled the card.”

The owner was eventually tracked down, through their visible contact details, and made aware of the problem.

