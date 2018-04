Peru's culture minister resigns after Fujimori pardoned

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's culture minister, former actor Salvador del Solar, announced on Wednesday that he was resigning, three days after President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski granted a controversial pardon to former authoritarian leader Alberto Fujimori.

Del Solar did not specify the reasons for his departure from Kuczynski's center-right government in his announcement on Twitter.

Late on Sunday, Kuczynski, a 79-year-old former Wall Street banker, pardoned Fujimori, clearing him of convictions for graft and human rights abuses and triggering protests and unrest.





