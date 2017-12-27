Vietnam jails 15 for plot to blow up airport: media

HANOI (Reuters) - A Vietnamese court on Wednesday sentenced 15 people to multiple years in jail for plotting to bomb the country's biggest airport in the southern city of Ho Chi Minh, media reported.

The 15 were charged with "terrorism opposing the people’s administration", the Phap Luat (The Law) newspaper reported. Terrorist acts can be punishable by death in Vietnam.

Police foiled the plot to bomb Tan Son Nhat airport after passengers spotted boxes which were later found to consist of explosive devices, the newspaper said.

Dang Hoang Thien, accused of making petrol bombs, was jailed for 16 years. Other defendants were given jail terms from five to 14 years.

The court was not available outside office hours for comment.

Vietnam government's official news website cited the court indictment as saying the team acted on instructions from an overseas group which had used social media to spread propaganda and recruit.

Vietnam, one of the top 10 countries for Facebook users by numbers, has called for tougher internet controls and unveiled a military cyber unit to fight "wrong" views online.





