Stosur in awe of new mum Serena

Samantha Stosur says it would be "absolutely remarkable" if Serena Williams fronted up to defend her Australian Open crown.

Williams, who gave birth to her first child less than four months ago, announced on Christmas Day she will play French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in an Abu Dhabi exhibition match on Saturday.

Williams' return this weekend is good news for Tennis Australia officials banking on the 23-time grand slam champion's presence at Melbourne Park in January.

Her comeback is still being viewed as doubtful by many, though, with Stosur admitting it would be a dramatically swift return since the birth of the 36-year-old's daughter.

"I think it'd be absolutely remarkable if she does; it would be one of the quickest comebacks ever," former US Open champion Stosur said.

"But if anyone is going to come back after a few months, you wouldn't bet against Serena, that's for sure."

Kim Clijsters won the US Open in 2009, 18 months after giving birth to her first child.

But Stosur admitted Williams was a special case and warned players to brace themselves if her name appeared in the draw.

"Of all people, she's not going to play unless she's ready," Stosur said.

"I don't think, given the changes and everything she would've gone through - I wouldn't expect her to be out here if she doesn't feel like she's ready to play at her best.

"If she comes down here I think we've all got to to be ready to think she's here to win and do something pretty good."

Stosur will open her season at the Brisbane International from December 31, confident after returning to the tour last season after a hand injury cruelled a promising French Open run.

Off-season training between Melbourne, the Gold Coast, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast has the world No.41 hopeful of progressing beyond the fourth round of her home slam for the first time.

"I've been staying at home with mum and dad and lot of good cooking from them," she said.

"It's been probably a bit more of an unconventional pre-season in some ways but it's been really good.

"To do well here would be an amazing feeling but I'm not going to weight my whole year and rest of career on the next three, four weeks."