MOSCOW (Reuters) - The timing of the next meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump has not yet been discussed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told RIA news agency in an interview on Monday.

"The timings of the next personal meeting have not yet been discussed," he said.



