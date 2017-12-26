'Well there goes Christmas lunch': Festive delights and disasters around the world

News

Yahoo7 /

Christmas day festivities are starting to wrap up across the world.

Christmas Day delights and disasters

Christmas Day delights and disasters

From creative Christmas decorations to dropping the whole feast on the floor, here are some of the different ways the celebrations played out across the globe.

Australia

One family didn't have much luck after the Christmas lunch, including prawns which are very expensive at this time of year, dropped on the floor.

"Well there goes Christmas lunch," the person captioned the photo.

One family dropped the food on the ground. Source: Imgur

Meanwhile another family created a unique Christmas tree.

"The in-laws win prize for most Aussie Christmas Tree! Merry Christmas all," the person wrote on Reddit.

The photo shows a timber ladder with festive decorations around it.

A different idea for a Christmas tree. Source: Reddit

And one person pointed out the struggles when playing cricket.

'Seven minutes into Xmas cricket' the person wrote. Source: Reddit

London

The station was closed to treat homeless people to a special dinner. Source: PA

London's Euston Station, closed for Christmas, opened its concourse to allow volunteers to treat homeless people to a free meal.

New York

While some celebrated by ice skating and visiting the park, it wasn't all smiles for everyone around New York on Christmas Day with photographers capturing those that are struggling.

These people took time to ice skate. Source: Getty Images

A man begs for money and help near a store decoration on Fifth Avenue on Christmas day. Source: Getty Images

Space

Not everyone could be with their families for celebrations, including astronauts.

"Merry Christmas from the International Space Station," astronaut Mark T. Vande Hei‏ wrote on Twitter.

Christmas greetings sent from space. Source: Twitter

Greece

In Greece, the Municipality of Athens distributes food for deprived people on Christams.

People receive food distributed by Athens Municipality in Greece on Christmas Day. Source: Getty Images

