Refund-rebuy: Is it okay to return Christmas gifts and re-purchase them during the sales?

As thousands of Aussie shoppers prepare to part with some serious spending money at the Boxing Day sales, others are looking to turn their Christmas haul into an easy payday.

A growing number of Australian shoppers say they think it’s okay to return your Christmas haul then rebuy it at a discounted rate and pocket the difference.

Seven News Melbourne reporter Nick McCallum blasted the tactic, saying it “destroys the Christmas spirit”.

“To me, it's important to have the Christmas spirit when it comes to those sort of things,” McCallum told Sunrise.

"The best Christmas presents we ever received were hand prints from our little boys when they were in pre-school, in clay, they’re still on our walls 20 years on.”

Seven News reporter Paul Burt also questioned whether it was really worth the hassle of braving the chaos of Boxing Day sales for a small profit of, say, $25.

“What is the average price of a gift that you buy someone? $30, $50, $80?” he said.

“If you know them well, you get them something that they will keep.

“By the time you get to the sales on Boxing Day, the stress of barking, the hassle to get $25 back, I would rather just keep the gift.”