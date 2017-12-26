Salim Mehajer's strange online interview with bizarre explanation for his recent behaviour

Disgraced former Auburn deputy mayor Salim Mehajer has taken part in a bizarre interview, claiming an Australian man paid police in Ibiza to arrest him.

Speaking with Dale Walker, Mehajer spoke about his tumultuous life since his extravagant and controversial wedding in 2015 to his now estranged wife Aysha.

The former Auburn deputy mayor shut down an Western Sydney street for the wedding parade, gaining expansive media attention because of it.

It was his wedding that catapulted him to national fame, not always for the right reasons. In the near-15 minute interview he discussed his highs and lows, including recent footage of him threatening to rape his estranged wife's mother.

"This is Mehajer as you've never seen him before, candid, modest, and ready to move on with his life," Walker says the introduction.

The interview was posted to YouTube and sees Mehajer blame the media for the breakdown of his marriage, allege he was set up by Spanish police and discuss his potential future with Constance Siaflas.

Mehajer says he has no regrets about the wedding itself, but admitted the coverage following the spectacle was "so difficult" for his new wife.

"At times she would lock herself in her room. I'm not somebody to point fingers or blame anyone else, but the media is responsible for my breakdown," he said. "They ensure no female will like me, so they will turn on me."

He says the media attention was like "military tactics" and claimed before the famed wedding, he and Aysha had "never had a single fight".

Mehajer spoke about the infamous video he recorded during his separation with his estranged wife, dismissing it as being in "the heat of the moment" and again blaming the media for his outburst.

"If I can say anything about my actions it's that I was so crazy in love with this woman. I was so frustrated that even she was manipulated by the media," he said. "I couldn't comprehend why she would take their side over mine."

He alleges one of Aysha's friends gained access to the footage after "leading her own" and then the friend sold it to an outlet.

Mehajer also touched on his rumoured romance with flight attendant Constance Siaflas, saying "I can only hope one day she plays an important role in my life".

Arguably one of the biggest claims he makes in the video is in relation to his arrest on the Mediterranean island of Ibiza last year. Mehajer claims an Australian man named "Bobby" paid of Spanish authorities to arrest him.

Footage obtained by A Current Affair showed him handcuffed with two friends and before being bundled in the back of a police car.

"That story turned out to be a complete setup. One minute I'm sitting in a taxi, the next I'm arrested, handcuffed and taken to the police station and when the cameras are suddenly off, they let me go. It didn't make sense till this came out," he said.

In the interview, Mehajer says he is sick of being "fleeced by illegitimate investors", claims people who say he is in debt don't understand business and claims he has donated $1.67 million of his own money to a non-for-profit charity he runs.