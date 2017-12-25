Teen charged with killing girlfriend's parents who feared he was a neo-Nazi

A teenager has been charged with murdering his girlfriend’s parents who reportedly pushed their daughter to end the relationship over fears of his neo-Nazi views.

The 17-year-old, who was not named, allegedly killed Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, 43, and her husband Scott, 48 when the family gathered in their Virginia home for Christmas on early Friday morning.

Mr Fricker reportedly yelled at the teenager never to return after finding him in his daughter’s bedroom.

It’s there the boy allegedly pulled out a gun and shot his girlfriend's mother and father, before turning the gun on himself.

He survived the gunshot but is said to be in a critical condition.

The teens began dating in June and would spend hours with one another, but after the parents learned of his racist views, they eventually told their daughter she was not to see the teen.

“We can’t allow her to see someone associated with Nazis. We don’t associate with hate groups in our house,” Mrs Kuhn-Fricker told a friend, the Washington Post reports.

“[The boyfriend] was sneaking into our house at night… and is an outspoken neo-Nazi.”

Ms Kuhn-Fricker's mother, Janet Kuhn, said her daughter believed the boyfriend was trying to indoctrinate the girl with white-supremacist ideas.

"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing," it read.