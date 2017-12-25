News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
fire triple fatal
Man and two children killed in devastating house fire

Teen charged with killing girlfriend's parents who feared he was a neo-Nazi

Yahoo7 News /

A teenager has been charged with murdering his girlfriend’s parents who reportedly pushed their daughter to end the relationship over fears of his neo-Nazi views.

Fired officer who killed unarmed black man to get back pay
1:38

Fired officer who killed unarmed black man to get back pay
Police ID Alabama man who killed himself near White House
0:52

Police ID Alabama man who killed himself near White House
0304_1800_sa_vaccine
1:26

Weatherill govt has 'change of heart' on vaccines
Crowd Runs After Shot Fired Near White House
1:41

Crowd Runs After Shot Fired Near White House
2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
1:03

2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
Couples lug AR-15 assault rifles to Pennsylvania church blessing
1:26

Couples lug AR-15 assault rifles to Pennsylvania church blessing
Broward County sees 'great turnout' on first day back to school
2:02

Broward County sees 'great turnout' on first day back to school
0301_0500_nat_Florida
0:27

School resumes in Florida
Complaint: HUD employee demoted over office makeover request
1:42

Complaint: HUD employee demoted over office makeover request
Florida officer and his dog in dramatic takedown
0:53

Florida officer and his dog in dramatic takedown
Trump says he's willing to buck NRA; Congress not so sure
1:13

Trump says he's willing to buck NRA; Congress not so sure
0227_0500_nat_firefighters
1:51

Bunnings blaze causes millions of dollars worth of damage
 

The 17-year-old, who was not named, allegedly killed Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, 43, and her husband Scott, 48 when the family gathered in their Virginia home for Christmas on early Friday morning.

Mr Fricker reportedly yelled at the teenager never to return after finding him in his daughter’s bedroom.

It’s there the boy allegedly pulled out a gun and shot his girlfriend's mother and father, before turning the gun on himself.

Buckley Kuhn Fricker, 43, and her husband Scott Fricker, 48, were shot dead on Sunday. Source: Handout

He survived the gunshot but is said to be in a critical condition.

The teens began dating in June and would spend hours with one another, but after the parents learned of his racist views, they eventually told their daughter she was not to see the teen.

“We can’t allow her to see someone associated with Nazis. We don’t associate with hate groups in our house,” Mrs Kuhn-Fricker told a friend, the Washington Post reports.

The girl's parents were gunned down inside their Virgina home. Source: Fox 5


“[The boyfriend] was sneaking into our house at night… and is an outspoken neo-Nazi.”

Ms Kuhn-Fricker's mother, Janet Kuhn, said her daughter believed the boyfriend was trying to indoctrinate the girl with white-supremacist ideas.

"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing," it read.

Back To Top