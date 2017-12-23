News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Boy, 3, on road to recovery after huge crowdfunding effort allows surgery
Little boy to finally walk after crowdfunding pays for overseas surgery

Kmart to pay $32 million to settle drug overbilling allegations

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Kmart Corp, a unit of Sears Holdings Corp, has agreed to pay $32.3 million to settle allegations that its pharmacies failed to report discounted prescription drug prices to federal health programs, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

The settlement agreement with the United States is a part of a global $59 million settlement that includes a resolution of state Medicaid and insurance claims against Kmart, the Justice Department said. 

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Back To Top