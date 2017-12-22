Workers to vote on Thyssenkrupp steel jobs deal from mid-January

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Steel workers will vote on a deal to protect steel jobs and sites at German industrial group Thyssenkrupp <TKAG.DE> between Jan. 13 and Feb. 2, trade union IG Metall said on Friday.

The result of the vote will be published on Feb. 5, the union added.

Workers late on Thursday struck a deal with Thyssenkrupp to secure steel plants and jobs, a big step towards a planned merger of the group's European steel business with that of India's Tata Steel <TISC.NS>.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Tom Sims)