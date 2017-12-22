Police bust party so wild the air inside the room registers reading on breathalyser

A “Tequila Tuesday” party held by American University students was so wild that the air inside the room had a breathalyser reading of .01.

Maryland police in Baltimore said around 70 people were at the party when they were forced to shut it down after complaints made by neighbours, American broadcaster WJLA reports.

The windows were covered with insulation and garbage bags while liquor bottles littered the floor, according to police.

At least one breathalyser registered a reading of .01.

Six people told police they live at the home.

All of them face multiple charges related to allowing underage possession of alcohol.