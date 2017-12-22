'Who died?' Swimming centre's attempted Christmas theme backfires

A leisure centre has learnt the hard way that not all ideas are good ideas when it comes to Christmas decorations.

Staff at the Tredegar Leisure Centre in the UK were hoping to make a big splash when they advertised their “Christmas-theme” swimming pool, turning the water bright red.

'If you're stuck for something to keep the children occupied this afternoon why not pop down to Tredegar Sports Centre for a swim in our Christmas-themed pool,” the centre wrote on Facebook alongside a photo of the red pool.

While no one questioned their Christmas spirit, one social media viewer was left asking “who died?”

"It’s like when they open the lifts in the Shining,” one person wrote.

"I love swimming in pools full of blood,” another added.

"No good for people who have a fear of sharks! Looks like someone has had a swim with Jaws!” a highly amused Facebook user commented.

However, those responsible for dyeing the pool stood by their decision, saying the general feedback was “very positive”.

"The pool was only actually dyed red for a special festive family aqua session on Saturday 16th December - the dye dissipates quite quickly, so it was gone after a couple of hours,” a spokesman for the leisure centre told Wales Online.

"The idea of dyeing the pool first came about at Halloween when we dyed it orange for a special Halloween themed Family Aqua session. The families loved it and we had lots of great feedback, so we decided to try it again but with a festive theme.

Today's top videos