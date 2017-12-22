U.S. senator calls for rail safety hearing after fatal Amtrak derailment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell on Thursday called on Congress to hold a hearing on Amtrak safety standards and the state of federal rail safety regulations after an Amtrak derailment earlier this week killed three and injured more than 70 people south of Seattle.

Cantwell, a Democratic from Washington state, cited a number of deadly rail crashes over the last decade, adding the Senate should scrutinize Federal Railroad Administration safety regulations "to address train safety issues as quickly as possible in order to prevent similar accidents in the future."

