Israel rejects U.N. vote, thanks Trump for stance on Jerusalem

Reuters
Reuters /

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel rejected a U.N. vote on Thursday that called on the United States to withdraw its decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"Israel rejects the U.N. decision and at the same time is satisfied with the high number of countries that did not vote in its favour," said a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.
"Israel thanks (U.S.) President Trump for his unequivocal position in favour of Jerusalem and thanks the countries that voted together with Israel, together with the truth," it said.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

