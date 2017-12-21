News

Teen's heartbreaking message after twin sister's death
Teen's heartbreaking message to driver after twin sister's death

Man accused of beating girlfriend's five-year-old son because he opened a Christmas present early

Yahoo7 News /

A man has been arrested accused of beating his girlfriend’s five-year-old son with a belt because he opened a Christmas present early.

When Bridgette Payne returned to her Oklahoma home on Saturday night, Wesley McCollum told her that he had sent little Ayrian to bed early as punishment.

Going to his bedroom to check on him, the young mum discovered bruises on his arms, back and face, and a handprint on his cheek

“Nothing seemed wrong until I got Ayrian up to eat... words cannot explain seeing your baby like this and having no clue what happened,” Ms Payne wrote in a Facebook post alongside several confront images of her son’s injuries.

The boy was allegedly beaten for opening a Christmas present early. Source: Facebook / Bridgette Payne

Wesley McCollum was arrested on charges of child abuse and child neglet. Source: Okmulgee County Sherriff's Office

“I ran to him like any mother would do crying, hugging him, beggin what happened?

“‘Wesley hurt me bad, mama,’ is all he kept saying.”

Ms Payne immediately called police, who arrested the 25-year-old boyfriend on child abuse and child neglect charges.

“He tried to say it was ‘to teach him a lesson’ and ‘he needed to learn to listen'," she added.

The devastated mother said she has also filed a request for a restraining order.

