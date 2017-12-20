Daughter sues zoo after tiger mauled mum to death in shocking attack caught on camera

WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: A Chinese woman who witnessed her mother being mauled to death by a tiger is now demanding more than $300,000 from the safari park.

Daughter filmed being dragged from car by tiger sues zoo after hero mum mauled to death

The mother, surnamed Zhao, was killed by a Siberian tiger when she tried to save her daughter who had just stepped out of their car as they made their way through at Badaling Wildlife Park in Beijing on July 23, 2016.

As part of the park’s attraction, tigers are able to roam freely through the park, however visitors sign an agreement not to leave the confines of their vehicle once in the enclosure.

Chilling vision shows the daughter facing the car, unaware of the danger lurking behind her.

The tiger can be seen emerging on the screen before pouncing on the girl and dragging her away from the road.

Ms Zhao then quickly emerges from the car and chases after her injured daughter.

She was killed but her daughter, while badly injured, survived the attack.

She is now demanding the park pay out after they failed to come to her rescue.

The daughter told local media that she signed an agreement not to exit her vehicle without knowing what it was and thinking it was some kind of registration to enter the park.

Initial investigations into Ms Zhao’s death claimed that the incident had not been caused by any safety failure on behalf of the park.

Furious with the outcome, her daughter filed a petition to the court demanding the 1.55 million yuan payout.

Nearly 18 months after the attack, the court case is now underway in Beijing.

The tiger enclosure was temporarily shut down before reopening in November, however self-driving tours have since been banned.