House Democratic leaders urging 'no' vote on spending bill: CNN reporter

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Tuesday that House Democratic leaders are asking their rank-and-file members to vote against a stopgap government funding bill, according to a CNN reporter on Twitter.

A House Republican aide said earlier on Tuesday that the spending bill would fund the government until Jan. 19, and include funding for disaster aid and a five-year extension of the Children's Health Insurance Program.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

