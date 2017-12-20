News

Honduras opposition candidate calls on U.S. not to recognize election

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Honduran opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla called on United States on Tuesday not to recognize results announced in his country's presidential election and to suspend aid until a new vote can be held.

Speaking at news conference in Washington, Nasralla accused his opponent, U.S.-friendly President Juan Orlando Hernandez, of holding on to power illegally after gross fraud in the Nov. 26 poll.
Hernandez declared himself president elect on Tuesday despite a call for new elections by the Organization of American States (OAS) that followed allegations of fraud and deadly protests.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom)

