MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has detained a Norwegian citizen it suspects of spying, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a Moscow court which sanctioned the individual's detention.

Media reports said Russia's FSB security service had caught the Norwegian taking secret documents about the Russian Navy from a Russian citizen.



