Australian accountant arrested in Bali on drug smuggling charges

Yahoo7 /

An Australian accountant has been arrested in Bali accused of smuggling crystal meth and ecstasy into Indonesia.

Isaac Emmanuel Roberts, 35, from Brisbane was wearing a black balaclava and an orange prison uniform when he was paraded by police at a media conference on Tuesday with two other suspects, one from Malaysia and another from the US.

Officers claim Roberts arrived on a flight from Bangkok to Bali on December 4, and that customs officers found the drugs in his luggage.

Isaac Emmanuel Roberts on Tuesday. Source: AAP

Indonesian officials said he was carrying 20 grams of the drug in his bag.

It is understood the Australian admits the drugs were his.

He will face charges that are punishable by death and the minimum was five years' jail.

