Family devastated after highway worker breaks up funeral procession

The family of a man who died of cancer say they're "angry" and "upset" after a highway worker broke up his funeral procession and tailgated the hearse.

Half a dozen vehicles and three motorbikes were separated when the driver forced his way into the cortège travelling along a highway towards Surfleet Crematorium in Lincolnshire, UK, on Friday, December 15, Lincoln Shire reports.

David Stubbs died after a two-year battle with bladder cancer and his family labelled the worker "disrespectful" for his actions.

His daughter Linzi Stubbs said: “I was angry and upset because I wanted to follow my dad on his last journey."

“My mum was with me, as were my two children and ex-partner – we just couldn’t believe it."

Ms Stubbs, 36, said the worker pulled out at a roundabout into a gap and started tailgating.

“We were coming up to another roundabout and it would have taken him two minutes to turn around, but he didn’t.

“He was so close to the hearse - I found it disrespectful.

“He then overtook the hearse – it was unbelievable really."

She said people should think before they act.

Ms Stubbs said not all was bad during the procession, with some earlier drivers pulling over for the procession to pass.

The driver of the limo transporting the family said it happens "most of the time these days".

“I'm so sorry this happened. Unfortunately there is nothing we can do when this happens," he said.

"Hardly anyone seems to have respect for a funeral procession these days, but normally lorry drivers are the first to give way.

“Please find it in your hearts to give way if it is safe to do so.”

