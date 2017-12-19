News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Wheelchair-bound man's desperate plea for a job
'Don't want to be on the dole': Wheelchair-bound man's roadside appeal for work

Family devastated after highway worker breaks up funeral procession

Yahoo7 /

The family of a man who died of cancer say they're "angry" and "upset" after a highway worker broke up his funeral procession and tailgated the hearse.

0417_1800_vic_principal
1:40

Deputy principal returns to work after haircut sacking
0306_0500_nat_casino
1:30

Crown Casino investigation
0303_1800_wa_yagan
1:13

Perth's Yagan Square opens after a decade of planning
'Yam Dreaming' Qantas Plane Arrives in Melbourne
2:42

'Yam Dreaming' Qantas Plane Arrives in Melbourne
0201_0500_nat_centralmelbourne
1:44

New footage released from Melbourne car rampage
0228_1800_MEL-Fire
1:20

Firefighters continue to fight blaze which damaged Melbourne munitions factory
0228_1130_nat_murder
0:23

Man in custody over stabbing murder of his housemate
0227_0500_nat_collision
0:26

Man hit and killed in a three-car collision
0226_0500_nat_hospital
2:39

Melbourne hospital staff release horrifying video of emergency room violence
0224_1800_vic_school
1:36

Disturbing footage reveals series of violent brawls at Catholic college 
0128_0700_nat_bourkest
0:33

Bourke St victims still fighting for life
0420_1130_nat_onepunch
1:42

Father charged over teen's one-punch death
 

Half a dozen vehicles and three motorbikes were separated when the driver forced his way into the cortège travelling along a highway towards Surfleet Crematorium in Lincolnshire, UK, on Friday, December 15, Lincoln Shire reports.

David Stubbs died after a two-year battle with bladder cancer and his family labelled the worker "disrespectful" for his actions.

His daughter Linzi Stubbs said: “I was angry and upset because I wanted to follow my dad on his last journey."

“My mum was with me, as were my two children and ex-partner – we just couldn’t believe it."

Ms Stubbs, 36, said the worker pulled out at a roundabout into a gap and started tailgating.

“We were coming up to another roundabout and it would have taken him two minutes to turn around, but he didn’t.

“He was so close to the hearse - I found it disrespectful.

“He then overtook the hearse – it was unbelievable really."

The hearse pulled over to allow the worker through. Source: Facebook

She said people should think before they act.

Ms Stubbs said not all was bad during the procession, with some earlier drivers pulling over for the procession to pass.

The driver of the limo transporting the family said it happens "most of the time these days".

“I'm so sorry this happened. Unfortunately there is nothing we can do when this happens," he said.

"Hardly anyone seems to have respect for a funeral procession these days, but normally lorry drivers are the first to give way.

“Please find it in your hearts to give way if it is safe to do so.”

Today's top videos

Back To Top