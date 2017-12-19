Locals divided over mystery sea creature washed up on Queensland beach

A mysterious creature has washed up on a Queensland beach, dividing locals as to what it could be.
Local resident Justin Hill discovered the bizarre deceased creature on Thursday morning on Emu Park beach, near Yeppoon.
Describing it as "about 1.5 metres long", Mr Hill posted the photo on Yeppoon Families Facebook page seeking help to identify the mysterious creature.
- Video shows shocking 'chainsaw assault' in Sydney street as two men charged
- Mum bans husband from bathing daughters 'because they have different body parts'
- Boy, 15, found lifeless in water at birthday party becomes second drowning victim in eight days
According to Mr Hill, the creature appeared to be a shark, but it was unclear what kind it may be.
He said it had a "very flat, round head in the size of a basketball" and it had teeth.
The decaying animal's tail appeared to be "eaten away" Mr Hill said and the creature had a set of gills.
Fisherman Scott Lynch weighed in.
"It is not a seal. It is most likely a grey reef shark. Seal has no gills for a start and a similar bone structure in their flipper that we have in our hands," he said."
Another said: "Whatever it is, it's ugly."
Today's top videos