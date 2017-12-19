News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

Locals rescue 200kg 'swamp king' catfish stranded in floods

Yahoo7 /

Dozens of villagers teamed up to rescue a 200kg catfish that was stranded after flooding in southern Thailand.

1027_1800_wa_murder
1:30

Murder investigation underway in Parmelia
Royal Australian Air Force Delivers Aid to Quake-Stricken Region of Papua New Guinea
0:54

Royal Australian Air Force Delivers Aid to Quake-Stricken Region of Papua New Guinea
Major nor’easter slams into region with damaging winds, high surf and flooding
2:01

Major nor’easter slams into region with damaging winds, high surf and flooding
Flooding Inundates Nantucket Streets During High Tide
0:43

Flooding Inundates Nantucket Streets During High Tide
Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
0:44

Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
Jailed Instagram model wants to trade secrets for freedom
1:00

Jailed Instagram model wants to trade secrets for freedom
Egypt train crash kills at least 15
0:34

Egypt train crash kills at least 15
0227_tms_quake
0:26

Aftershock continues following Papua New Guinea eathquake
Rising Ohio River Floods Cincinnati Riverbank
0:45

Rising Ohio River Floods Cincinnati Riverbank
Bus Plows Into 18 Motorbikes and Two Cars in Pattaya, Thailand
0:46

Bus Plows Into 18 Motorbikes and Two Cars in Thai City of Pattaya
Stay-at-Home Mom Takes on Target and Wins
1:28

Stay-at-Home Mom Takes on Target and Wins

Raw: Funeral Held for Royal Hoax Nurse
 

Video shows several villagers working to rescue the huge Mekong catfish, a critically endangered species, in murky flood waters in coastal province Phatthlung.

The fish is a local legend, having lived in marshes in Phatthalung since 1991.

Villagers were seen trying to rescue the fish. Source: Newsflare

But heavy rains at the end of last month caused flooding in the region - washing the massive beast from its home.

The waters subsided and on Monday, December 11, and residents spotted the creature - nicknamed the ’swamp king’ by locals - frantically thrashing around in the shallow water.

They banded together and used a giant net to haul the wild fish out of the water and onto a motorbike trailer before racing over two miles to return it to its original home.

The fish was thrashing around in the water. Source: Newsflare

Footage captured the entire rescue - which took more than six hours - as they released the Pangasianodon species of catfish back into its original stretch of water during sunset.

Resident Khun Sooktong, from the Phatthalung district, said: ‘’This is a natural fish that was left in the marshes of the village in 1991. We call it the swamp king. It’s like a monster. *

"At the end of November, continuing to the beginning of December this year, rain made the swamps overflow. There was more rain this year than ever before.

Villagers eventually got the 200kg fish out of the water. Source: Newsflare

‘’It’s expected that the fish escaped from one swamp and went into another, about three km from the village.

"I found it on December 12 but at the time was not able to handle it. So on Monday a lot of people came to help and it took sixes hours to release the fish to its original home.’'

Back To Top