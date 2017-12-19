Locals rescue 200kg 'swamp king' catfish stranded in floods

Dozens of villagers teamed up to rescue a 200kg catfish that was stranded after flooding in southern Thailand.

Video shows several villagers working to rescue the huge Mekong catfish, a critically endangered species, in murky flood waters in coastal province Phatthlung.

The fish is a local legend, having lived in marshes in Phatthalung since 1991.

But heavy rains at the end of last month caused flooding in the region - washing the massive beast from its home.

The waters subsided and on Monday, December 11, and residents spotted the creature - nicknamed the ’swamp king’ by locals - frantically thrashing around in the shallow water.

They banded together and used a giant net to haul the wild fish out of the water and onto a motorbike trailer before racing over two miles to return it to its original home.

Footage captured the entire rescue - which took more than six hours - as they released the Pangasianodon species of catfish back into its original stretch of water during sunset.

Resident Khun Sooktong, from the Phatthalung district, said: ‘’This is a natural fish that was left in the marshes of the village in 1991. We call it the swamp king. It’s like a monster. *

"At the end of November, continuing to the beginning of December this year, rain made the swamps overflow. There was more rain this year than ever before.

‘’It’s expected that the fish escaped from one swamp and went into another, about three km from the village.

"I found it on December 12 but at the time was not able to handle it. So on Monday a lot of people came to help and it took sixes hours to release the fish to its original home.’'