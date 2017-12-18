Thai Beverage unit wins auction to buy 54 percent stake in Sabeco

News

Reuters
Reuters /

HO CHI MINH CITY (Reuters) - A unit of Thai Beverage <TBEV.SI> won the auction to buy a $5 billion or 54 percent stake in top brewer Sabeco <SAB.HM> in the country's biggest ever privatization process, an official from the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange said on Monday.

The anticipated sale of the state-owned maker of Bia Saigon gained momentum in recent months. Thai Beverage emerged as the only buyer for a majority stake as global brewing groups stayed out of the auction.




(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Tom Hogue)

