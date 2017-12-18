South Africa's Ramaphosa, Dlamini-Zuma formally nominated to run for president of ANC

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's ruling African National Congress formally nominated Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and former cabinet minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as the only candidates to run for the presidency of the party at a conference on Sunday.

The official nominations, announced by an election official, come after months of campaigning across Africa's most industrialized economy set the stage for the start of voting by 4,776 delegates in the tight race between the two candidates.





